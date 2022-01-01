Go
Beef 'O' Brady's

Beef O'Brady's is an Irish themed family sports bar. Come in and try our award-winning wings available in 12 signature sauces.

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

13326 Lincoln Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1746 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Mozzarella$6.39
6 planks of whole milk mozzarella coated with Italian-style bread crumbs, lightly fried and served with marinara sauce. (730 CAL.)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
OMG Burger$2.49
12 oz. Angus cooked to perfection, topped with 4 slices of smoked bacon, 4 slices of American cheese, lettuce and tomato. (1790 Cal)
Basket of French Fries$4.09
(710 CAL.) Add bacon (120 CAL.), cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) or queso (160 CAL.) for 1.29 each
Buffalo Chicken Salad$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce and served over crisp romaine lettuce, topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons. (560 Cal)
The 'O' Brady Burger$2.49
Angus seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices, topped with melted provolone cheese and served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. (1320 Cal)
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
6 Wings & 8 Boom Boom Shrimp
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
Toilets
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

13326 Lincoln Rd

Riverview FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

