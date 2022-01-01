Beef 'O' Brady's
Good Food, Good Sports
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
11324 Preston Highway • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
11324 Preston Highway
Louisville KY
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Hillview Family Diner & Ice Cream
Come in and enjoy!
El Maguey - Brooks
Come in and enjoy!
Roosters
A Fun, Casual Joint!
Holy Smokes Bar-B-Que & Catering
Come in and enjoy!