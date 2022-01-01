Go
Beef 'O' Brady's

Family Friendly Sports Bar. Now open Saturday and Sunday for breakfast. Come and enjoy every game day from little league to the big league. Beef's has every game on our over 25 TVs. There is a fun game room and a great menu for kids complete with entrée, side and choice of drink. Enjoy your favorite beverage from our nitrogen infused 20 tap headache-less brews, specialty drinks, and a Coke freestyle machine that allows you to customize your soft drink to fit your taste.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

18421 N US Hwy 41 • $$

Avg 3.9 (1091 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa Side
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Kid Cheeseburger$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Garden Salad Side
6 Wings$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Amarillo Firecracker Burger$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

18421 N US Hwy 41

Lutz FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

