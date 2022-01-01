Go
Toast
  • /
  • Lutz
  • /
  • Beef 'O' Brady's

Beef 'O' Brady's

Family Friendly Sports Bar. Now open Saturday and Sunday for breakfast. Come and enjoy every game day from little league to the big league. Beef's has every game on our over 25 TVs. There is a fun game room and a great menu for kids complete with entrée, side and choice of drink. Enjoy your favorite beverage from our nitrogen infused 20 tap headache-less brews, specialty drinks, and a Coke freestyle machine that allows you to customize your soft drink to fit your taste.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

18421 N US Hwy 41 • $$

Avg 3.9 (1091 reviews)

Popular Items

Traditional Wing Basket$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
Big Catch Dinner$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Kid Cheeseburger$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

18421 N US Hwy 41

Lutz FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Black Sheep American Pub

No reviews yet

Black Sheep American Pub is a restaurant with delicious twists on the classics that every American enjoys. Served alongside our full liquor bar and 12 taps including local craft selections.

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Family Friendly Sports Bar. Now open Saturday and Sunday for breakfast. Come and enjoy every game day from little league to the big league. Beef's has every game on our over 25 TVs. There is a fun game room and a great menu for kids complete with entrée, side and choice of drink. Enjoy your favorite beverage from our nitrogen infused 20 tap headache-less brews, specialty drinks, and a Coke freestyle machine that allows you to customize your soft drink to fit your taste.

Calusa Pizza & Craft

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Station House BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston