Beef 'O' Brady's

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

6551 N Orange Blossom Trail

Mt Dora, FL 32757

Popular Items

Monday Burger$8.49
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 Cal)
Cheesy Bacon Chicken$13.79
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
Queso & Chips$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
Traditional Wing Basket$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
Amarillo Firecracker Burger$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
Big Catch Dinner$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
Barqs Freestyle Togo
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

6551 N Orange Blossom Trail, Mt Dora FL 32757

