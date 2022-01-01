Go
Toast

Beef 'O' Brady's

Good Food, Good Sports

1037 North Sumter Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Basket of French Fries$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
BOGO Boneless Buy 6, Get 6
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
Garden Salad Side
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
See full menu

Location

1037 North Sumter Blvd

North Port FL

Sunday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

IL Primo Pizza & Wings

No reviews yet

Translated into Italian, the words Il Primo mean the first. Of course, we don’t lay claim to being the first pizza house to hit Southwest Florida, only one of the best. And while it may be argued whether the pizza pie actually originated from Italy, one thing’s for certain, our other favorite bill of fare-buffalo-style chicken wings-hail straight from western New York, the heart of buffalo wing country. Unlike many restaurant menus that take forever and a day to decipher, ours is brief and to the point.
You want a delicious New York style pizza? We make ‘em the old fashioned way. The way pizzas should be made. Choose the tried and true traditional cheese pie or design your own from over a dozen toppings. Il Primo Pizza & Wings now has six Southwest Florida locations to serve you and we owe much of our success to you, our valued patrons. We tip our hat and say thanks in a big way.

Twisted Fork Grill & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rossini Trattoria Gastronomica

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Grill at 1951

No reviews yet

* Seafood, Salads, Steakhouse, Italian, Fine Dining with live Entertainment nightly focusing on Jazz in a casual elegant atmosphere.
* Incredible Wine List
* Best Martinis in Town
* 1st Place Winners of "A Taste of Punta Gorda".
* Private dining facility in the rear of Restaurant for business or private functions.
* Catering
Come for the Entertainment,
Return for the Food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston