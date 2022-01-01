Beef 'O' Brady's
Good Food, Good Sports
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
3450 Bayside Lakes Blvd SE • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3450 Bayside Lakes Blvd SE
Palm Bay FL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Soprano’s Pizza
Friends...we had a fire sprinkler head fail overnight this past Saturday and flooded the restaurant. We are required to close down until the water damage is remediated and the restaurant is made whole again. We will be temporarily closed until the cleanup and renovations are complete. We will post an update once we have them. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Your friends at Soprano's.
Spiro's Kouzina - Melbourne
Uncompromising when it comes to freshness, quality, and consistency, we elevate modern Mediterranean cuisine to the next level.
Long Doggers
Eat inside to experience the Surf Shop atmosphere or outside and enjoy the great Florida weather.
Promise Cafe & Bakery
Come in and enjoy!