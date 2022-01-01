Go
Toast

Beef 'O' Brady's

Good Food, Good Sports

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

100 Peachtree Pkwy N • $$

Avg 4.4 (1154 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Bowl$9.29
Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli and chopped tomatoes over rice. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1220-1430 Cal)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

100 Peachtree Pkwy N

Peachtree City GA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Island Fin Poke Co.

No reviews yet

We are a quick casual restaurant that serves incredible Hawaiian style poke in a cool casual environment and transports you from the everyday to that surf shack on the beach. Come try our sustainably sourced fish, house made sauces & over 25 toppings!

Rev Food Group

No reviews yet

Three different restaurants to choose from at one time. Select the drop down to pick your menu to order from.

Revolution New Italian

No reviews yet

Revolution New Italian is a concept propelled by our desire to be different. We will always push the boundary of what Italian food can be and always deliver the highest quality while doing as much as possible with our own hands. We make fresh pasta daily along with all of our sauces and just about everything else on your plate.

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

No reviews yet

Street Food. Real Food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston