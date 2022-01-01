Go
Toast

Beef 'O' Brady's

Good Food, Good Sports

3745 Curtis Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

6 Wings$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
Amarillo Firecracker Burger$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
Traditional Wing Basket$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Chips & Salsa Side
Creamy Poblano Dressing
See full menu

Location

3745 Curtis Blvd

Port St. John FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

xxxBagel 13 - Port St. John

No reviews yet

At Bagel 13 every day is your lucky day, because you’ll always find fresh, delicious, made-from-scratch food, served in a contemporary, friendly environment. We’re firm believers in keeping it simple and doing it ourselves. At Bagel 13 we care about every meal we serve. From our House-Made bagels to our signature sandwiches, salads, coffees and smoothies, we want to make your day delicious

Headline Sports Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Country Cookin'

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bagel 13

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston