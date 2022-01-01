Go
Beef 'O' Brady's

Good Food, Good Sports

2776 Legends Pkwy

Popular Items

BOGO Boneless Buy 6, Get 6
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
6 Wings$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
Creamy Poblano Dressing
Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
OMG Burger$2.49
12 oz. Angus cooked to perfection, topped with 4 slices of smoked bacon, 4 slices of American cheese, lettuce and tomato. (1790 Cal)
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
Monday Burger$8.49
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 Cal)
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Location

2776 Legends Pkwy

Prattville AL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
