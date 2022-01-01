Go
Beef 'O' Brady's

Good Food, Good Sports

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

502 N. Temple Avenue • $$

Avg 3.3 (86 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Kid Cheeseburger$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Barqs Freestyle Togo
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
6 Wings$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
Creamy Poblano Dressing
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Catering
Takeout

Location

502 N. Temple Avenue

Starke FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
