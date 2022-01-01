Go
Beef 'O' Brady's image
Bars & Lounges
American

Beef 'O' Brady's

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1952 Reviews

$$

2561 E State road 60

Valrico, FL 33594

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
Creamy Poblano Dressing
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
6 Wings$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
Ranch Dressing
Queso & Chips$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
Barqs Freestyle Togo
OMG Burger$2.49
12 oz. Angus cooked to perfection, topped with 4 slices of smoked bacon, 4 slices of American cheese, lettuce and tomato. (1790 Cal)
Traditional Wing Basket$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

2561 E State road 60, Valrico FL 33594

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Comfort CRAFT Cafe

No reviews yet

"Where Comfort is Crafted"

Brandon Vegan Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Wooden Spoon Diner

No reviews yet

Breakfast and Lunch Diner

Cali Viejo

No reviews yet

Real Colombian Flavor!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Beef 'O' Brady's

orange star4.1 • 1952 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston