Beef 'O' Brady's

Good Food, Good Sports

FRENCH FRIES

1090 Williams Reserve Blvd #300 • $$

Avg 3.9 (481 reviews)

Popular Items

Queso & Chips$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
Traditional Wing Basket$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
OMG Burger$2.49
12 oz. Angus cooked to perfection, topped with 4 slices of smoked bacon, 4 slices of American cheese, lettuce and tomato. (1790 Cal)
Monday Burger$8.49
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 Cal)
Ranch Dressing
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
BOGO Boneless Buy 6, Get 6
Creamy Poblano Dressing
1090 Williams Reserve Blvd #300

Wadsworth OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
