Go
Toast

Beef Shack

Bow down to THE Chicago Beef Legend. Packed with thin strips of juicy, award-winning, best-in-county-holy-cow roast beef, The Cheezy Beef™ is lovingly drizzled with a breathtaking blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Put it on a fresh garlic bread bun and toss hot or sweet peppers on top for maximum legendary goodness. It’s stupid-good.

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

12372 Princeton Dr • $

Avg 3.9 (499 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich$8.25
24-hour marinated chicken breast with tomato, lettuce & chipotle mayo for a deep-close-your-eyes-and-curse ﬂavor.
The Shack Salad$6.15
Chicago Dog$3.50
Vienna Beef dogs, Chi-Town style
(mustard, relish, onions, celery salt, tomatoes, sport peppers, pickle )
NOTE: Tuesdays Only $1 Dogs
LIMIT 2 PER CUSTOMER
Chocolate$3.00
The Beef Sandwich$7.05
Our best-in-county beef roasted with shack seasoning.
Fresh-Cut French Fries$2.25
Famously fresh cut and fried in front of your face.
Cheeseburger$8.25
Juicy, shack seasoned, aggressively hand-pressed angus beef with
American cheese, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo. Between toasted brioche buns.
Combo: Beef & Sausage$8.35
Grilled Italian sausage topped with our signature beef, for when one award winning meat isn't enough.
The Cheezy Beef$7.65
Our legendary beef covered in breathtaking melted cheese.
Cheezy Beef On Garlic$7.95
Our cheezy beef baked on fresh garlic bread buns that will slap your taste buds across the face with ﬂavor.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

12372 Princeton Dr

Huntley IL

Sunday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tipsy's Bar and Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

More Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Manny's Handcrafted Gelato & Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Niko's Tavern Neighborhood Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston