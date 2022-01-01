Go
Toast

Beef & Brew Pub

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

305 captain thomas blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (677 reviews)

Popular Items

The Red Stag Burger$14.50
Topped w/melted cream cheese, bacon, caramelized onions & slightly spicy Whiskey BBQ sauce
French Onion Soup$8.00
Tons of onions, gently saureed until perfectly golden, simmered in rich beef broth & laced with sweet sherry. Topped w/melted Swiss
Side Fries$3.00
Sally's Shaved Steak Burger$15.50
Not really a burger, but delicious!
Shaved Angus steak, caramelized onions, mushrooms and melted American cheese
El Paso Taters$8.00
Our fresh cut potatoes smothered with Lefty’s chili, melted cheddar and Jalapenos
Smash Burger$15.50
2 griddled chuck patties, smoked bacon
american cheese, caramelized & steak sauce
Side Onion Rings$3.00
Chicken Caprese Sandwich$13.95
Hand breaded breast of chicken topped with ripe tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic dressing
The Ultimate Cheeseburger$14.50
Extra cheese melted on top and bottom Cheddar, American or Monterey Jack
Bacon Cheesebuger$14.95
Topped w/your choice of cheese and
smoked bacon
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

305 captain thomas blvd

West Haven CT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Georgie’s Diner

No reviews yet

Providing fresh, delicious, nutritious food and safe options for those with dietary restrictions.
Please note all Allergies on your order :)

Sargents Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Greek Olive

No reviews yet

Eager to find a way to help those who are food insecure while at the same time supporting local restaurants this year, Marcus Lemonis created the “Plating Change” program. Your donation not only helps keep restaurants like ours in business, but also helps feed those who are food insecure.
With each $5 donation, we will donate #BowlsofHope, an individually packaged 16-oz well rounded meal. We donate to local organizations and shelters in Connecticut.
If you know of any organizations in need, please write to us at Anna@TheGreekOlive.com. With your help, we’d love to feed as many people as we can.
Follow us on Instagram @TheGreekOliveNH for updates on our donation progress and pictures of our deliveries. We truly appreciate your support.

Square Peg Pizzeria Orange /Montana Knights

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston