Beef 'O' Brady's

Good Food, Good Sports

FRENCH FRIES

14136 7th St. • $$

Avg 3.9 (774 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa Side
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Cheesy Bacon Chicken$13.79
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
Garden Salad Side
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
Monday Burger$8.49
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 Cal)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

14136 7th St.

Dade City FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
