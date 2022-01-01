Go
Toast

Beef 'O' Brady's

Good Food, Good Sports

FRENCH FRIES

7385 Radio Rd. • $$

Avg 4.2 (581 reviews)

Popular Items

2 Shrimp Tacos
Grilled shrimp topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1020 Cal)
Caesar Dressing
Add 8 Grilled Shrimp
Boneless 15 Wings$17.99
15 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (800-1775 CAL)
Grilled Shrimp Dinner$11.99
16 juicy shrimp grilled or blackened and served with steamed broccoli, seasoned rice, cocktail sauce and fresh lemon. (570-605 Cal)
Boneless 20 Wings$21.09
20 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (1070-2370 CAL)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Chicken Caesar Salad$2.49
Crisp romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed in a tangy Caesar dressing. Topped with your choice of grilled or blackened chicken. (690 Cal)
Curly Fries Side$1.99
Broccoli Side$1.99
(35 Cal)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

7385 Radio Rd.

Naples FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

IL Primo Pizza & Wings

No reviews yet

Translated into Italian, the words Il Primo mean the first. Of course, we don’t lay claim to being the first pizza house to hit Southwest Florida, only one of the best. And while it may be argued whether the pizza pie actually originated from Italy, one thing’s for certain, our other favorite bill of fare-buffalo-style chicken wings-hail straight from western New York, the heart of buffalo wing country. Unlike many restaurant menus that take forever and a day to decipher, ours is brief and to the point.
You want a delicious New York style pizza? We make ‘em the old fashioned way. The way pizzas should be made. Choose the tried and true traditional cheese pie or design your own from over a dozen toppings. Il Primo Pizza & Wings now has six Southwest Florida locations to serve you and we owe much of our success to you, our valued patrons. We tip our hat and say thanks in a big way.

Dietz and Treatz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Alice Sweetwater’s Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lima Restaurant and Pisco Bar

No reviews yet

Lima, Peru is the gastronomical capital of the Americas, and the goal of Lima Restaurant and Pisco Bar is to transmit that excitement and culinary creativity to Naples. With a menu that reflects many aspects of the vibrant Peruvian culture, from traditional flavors to modern cuisine, they all come together under one roof to provide a unique dining experience.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston