Go
Toast

Beefsteak

Our Hours of Operation are 10:30am- 8pm Monday- Friday, Closed Saturday and Sunday

SALADS

800 22nd Street NW • $

Avg 3.6 (320 reviews)

Popular Items

Mushroom Mapo$9.00
Jasmine Rice, Spicy Tofu and Mushroom, Bok Choy, Pickled Daikon, Cabbage Slaw, Sliced Cucumber, Pea Shoots, Miso Dressing, Crispy Onions, Sesame Seeds
Beetsteak Burger$7.50
Marinated Beet, Pickled Red Onions, Sliced Tomato, Chipotle Mayo, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt on an Olive Oil Brioche Bun
The Spice Is Right$9.00
Jasmine Rice, Caribbean Braised Vegetables,Spicy Island Slaw, Sweet Plantains, Scallions
Build Your Own Steamed Veggie Bowl$9.50
Broc n' Roll$9.50
Cauliflower Broccoli Rice, Yum Yum Sauce, Crispy Tofu, Avocado, Cabbage Slaw, Spiraled Cucumbers, Pickled Beets, Seaweed Salad, Miso Dressing, Furikake
Carrot Curry$9.50
Couscous, Curried Carrot, Garlic Yogurt Sauce, Za'atar Mozzarella, Diced Tomatoes, Curried Cauliflower, Cilantro, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Pumpkin Seeds, Sesame Seeds
Eden$9.00
Quinoa, Green Beans, Sugar Snap Peas, Broccoli, Cilantro Sauce, Roasted Garlic Yogurt Sauce, Edamame, Sliced Cucumbers, Scallions, Pea Shoots, Lemon Honey Dressing, Toasted Sesame Seeds
Chef’s Bowl- Faux Joe$9.50
White Rice, Kale, Black Bean Sauce, Spicy Tomato Sauce,Chipotle Mayo, Faux Joe, Scallions, Edamame, Diced Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Crispy Onions
Chef's Bowl- Tofu$9.50
White Rice, Kale, Black Bean Sauce, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Chipotle Mayo, Crispy Fried Tofu, Scallions, Edamame, Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Crispy Onions
Build Your Own Braised Veggie Bowl$9.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

800 22nd Street NW

Washington DC

SundayClosed
Monday10:15 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:15 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:15 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:15 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:15 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Duke's Grocery

No reviews yet

East London-inspired gastropub in Foggy Bottom serving DC's Best Burger, hearty sandwiches, plenty of salads & sides plus a full bar. Happy Hour 12-7pm. Weekend Brunch is always buzzing.

Roaming Rooster

No reviews yet

Free ranged, grain fed, antibiotic free chicken!
Served fresh every day, for every lover of fried chicken!

Carvings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Setting

No reviews yet

An intimate cocktail lounge serving bespoke cocktails and a tasting menu.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston