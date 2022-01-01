Go
Beehive Kitchen

Beehive Kitchen is a place where our community can enjoy a culture of warm hospitality, delicious food cooked with passion, and consistently great value.
Honest, wholesome ingredients are infused with global spices and prepared carefully with high-end culinary techniques, so Beehive bowls are simply satisfying. With a wide variety of ingredients, endless combinations, and speedy service, you can build your bowl fast—for a reasonable cost—whether on the go or eating in.

6312 NORTH ANDREW AVE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Burrito Bowl$10.99
Rustic herb grilled chicken, brown rice, black beans, guacamole, Mexican street corn, queso fresco, pico de gallo
Protein Bowl$11.99
Whole grain brown rice, black beans, Thyme roasted mushrooms, parmesan roasted broccoli, Beehive BBQ pork, rustic herb grilled chicken, roasted pepper sauce, shaved parmesan cheese
Mushroom Soup$3.99
8 oz
Keto Bowl$14.49
Artisan mixed greens, Thyme roasted mushrooms, mojo shrimp, rustic herb grilled chicken, guacamole, queso fresco, Argentinian chimichurri sauce
Lean Bowl$11.49
Choose any 5 items, from bases, veggies & tofu
Chocolate Brownie$3.79
Gluten Free
Classic Bowl$11.99
2 Bases, 2 Veggies, 2 Proteins, 1 sauce
Small Bowl$8.99
2 Bases, 1 Veggie, 1 Protein, 1 Sauce
Kids Build Your Own$5.99
1 base or 1 veggie, 1 protein (premium add $2) + organic apple juice or gluten free cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.79
Gluten Free
Location

6312 NORTH ANDREW AVE

FORT LAUDERDALE FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

