Beehive Kitchen
Beehive Kitchen is a place where our community can enjoy a culture of warm hospitality, delicious food cooked with passion, and consistently great value.
Honest, wholesome ingredients are infused with global spices and prepared carefully with high-end culinary techniques, so Beehive bowls are simply satisfying. With a wide variety of ingredients, endless combinations, and speedy service, you can build your bowl fast—for a reasonable cost—whether on the go or eating in.
6312 NORTH ANDREW AVE
Popular Items
Location
6312 NORTH ANDREW AVE
FORT LAUDERDALE FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
