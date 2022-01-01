Go
Toast
  • /
  • Oakland
  • /
  • Beer Baron Bar & Kitchen - Oakland

Beer Baron Bar & Kitchen - Oakland

As a nod to the highly-skilled beer and liquor producers and transporters of the U.S. Prohibition era, The Beer Baron celebrates the rich and diverse culture of craft libations of today. Our staff of beer connoisseurs and mixologists thoughtfully curate and choose a wide selection of seasonal brews and cocktails to meet every taste. We proudly boast more than 25 of the finest beers on tap, an expansive collection of 400-plus bottles of whiskey from around the globe, and beautiful, hand-crafted cocktails. Additionally, our culinary team has created a menu of International Pub fare utilizing the best local and seasonal ingredients to satisfy every appetite.

5900-5902 COLLEGE AVE

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

5900-5902 COLLEGE AVE

OAKLAND CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zachary's Chicago Pizza

No reviews yet

Over 225 'Best Pizza' Awards. An Employee-Owned Company!

Boichik Bagels

No reviews yet

Serious New York style bagels

Wood Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Millennium

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston