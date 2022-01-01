Beer Bellys Bar & Grill
Fun place to go for trivia,to watch a game, have a cold beer and some great food.
118 1st Street
Location
Little Falls MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
