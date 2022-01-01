Go
Beer Bellys Bar & Grill

Fun place to go for trivia,to watch a game, have a cold beer and some great food.

118 1st Street

No reviews yet

Location

Little Falls MN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

