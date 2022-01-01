Go
Toast

Beer Church Brewing Co.

Welcome to Beer Church! We are currently offering curbside pick-up and delivery. Both are available during open hours only.

PIZZA

24 S Whittaker St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1069 reviews)

Popular Items

Fennel Sausage$18.00
Mozzarella, crema fresca, fennel sausage, scallions, red onions, grana, extra virgin olive oil.
Crema Di Pistachio$18.00
Mozzarella, fennel sausage, house-made crema di pistachio, basil.
Crowler Pontius$12.00
Double dry-hopped New England IPA. El Dorado, Belma, and Mosaic hops create an orange-juicey IPA with complex, subtle, berry fruit aftertastes and a smooth finish.
Funghi$17.00
Mozzarella, funghi, crema fresca, grana, Calabrian chilis, extra virgin truffle oil.
Crowler West Coast$12.00
Eponymous CA IPA that makes for a nice counterpoint to our signature NE IPA. Amarillo, Simcoe, and Centennial hops team up to evince mango, grapefruit, pine, and resinous danky goodness.
Crowler Cran Fris$8.00
Craft brewed Hard Seltzer brewed with 120lbs. of cranberry purée, obtaining the glorious hue of red you will find in your tulip as a result.
Margherita$15.00
Mozzarella, San Marzano tomato base, basil, grana, extra virgin olive oil.
Crowler Crooked Cross$10.00
Light, smooth, easy-drinking Cream Ale with notes of corn cereal, fruit, and florals from Centennial hops.
Beet$13.00
Beets, walnuts, goat cheese, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinaigrette, mixed greens.
Proscuitto Di Parma$20.00
Mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, grana, extra virgin olive oil.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

24 S Whittaker St

New Buffalo MI

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hummingbird Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oinks Dutch Treat

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Casey's New Buffalo

No reviews yet

BEACH, EAT, DRINK, REPEAT!

Union Pier Social

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston