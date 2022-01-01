Go
Nouvelle Brewing by Travail

A chef-driven brewpub located in the heart of downtown Robbinsdale.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

4124 W Broadway Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (1314 reviews)

Popular Items

Broadway Burger$8.00
Single patty, american cheese, chow chow pickles, mustard emulsion -- make it a double for $2
Nouvellian Dunkers$16.00
Here is our classed-up garlic cheesy bread served with a side of our house marinara.
Nouvelle "Wedge" Salad$13.00
grilled gem lettuce, bacon, blue cheese, tomato, tomato reduction, ranch dressing, herbs, blue cheese crumbles
Gluten-free
Bay o' Pigs$20.00
Our Cuban sandwich inspired pizza went finishing school and has returned on a fancy brioche crust -- deep down, however, this is still the pizza you love w/ mustard gruyere sauce, pulled pork, ham, pastrami, mustard pickles, cheese, & adobo.
*this item can not be made gluten or dairy free*
Crownie$9.00
This dessert was meant to be. A marriage of flaky croissant, and decadent brownie, w/ chocolate ganache, & sea salt
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4124 W Broadway Ave

Robbinsdale MN

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

