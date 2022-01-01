Beerburg Brewing Company

Go
Tucked away on 15 acres in the Texas Hill Country, Beerburg Brewing is a brewpub dedicated to improving the community through land conservation, wildcrafting, responsible sourcing and thoughtful partnerships. Beerburg's lineup of classic mainstay and seasonal beers offer an approachable balance to the more one-of-a-kind experimental wildcraft offerings. Featuring locally foraged ingredients onsite, the beer provides a true sense of place and reflects what the land has to offer. Onsite restaurant Taqueria la Violeta serves up traditional Interior Mexican street food to accompany the beer. The sprawling location includes an outdoor beer garden with hill country views, playground, dog park, permaculture gardens, and large indoor taproom. Cross-cultural collaborations are at the core of Beerburg's inviting atmosphere, and we strive to be a place where all are welcome and people are celebrated as they are.

13476 Fitzhugh Road

Papas Bravas$8.00
Kids Chicken Quesadillas$7.00
Kids Chips & Queso$7.00
Brisket Tacos$14.00
Cauliflower Chorizo Tacos$11.00
Kids Quesadillas$5.00
Kid Bean & Cheese Tacos$5.00
Carnitas Tacos$13.00
Chips and Guacamole$10.00
2 Oz. Side Crema$2.00
13476 Fitzhugh Road

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
