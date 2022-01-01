Beermuda Triangle
Open today 10:00 AM - 3:00 AM
No reviews yet
2150 Freeport Road
New Kensington, PA 15068
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
Location
2150 Freeport Road, New Kensington PA 15068
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
botL
a destination for great wine, classic cocktails, and craft beer with a unique menu in a laid back atmosphere
Original Hot Dog Shop - New Kensington
Come in and enjoy!
Orignal Hot dog shop Shard 1- new ken
Come in and enjoy!
Bloser Mansion
Come in and enjoy!