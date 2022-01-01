Go
A map showing the location of Beermuda Triangle

Beermuda Triangle

Open today 10:00 AM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2150 Freeport Road

New Kensington, PA 15068

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

2150 Freeport Road, New Kensington PA 15068

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

botL

No reviews yet

a destination for great wine, classic cocktails, and craft beer with a unique menu in a laid back atmosphere

Original Hot Dog Shop - New Kensington

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Orignal Hot dog shop Shard 1- new ken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bloser Mansion

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beermuda Triangle

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston