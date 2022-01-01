Beer Run
Beer Run is well known in Charlottesville for its consistently great food, excellent value and organic ingredients.
We offer a vast selection of craft and small-production boutique beer, cider, and mead for retail sale.
Our wine selection is unique, focused on carefully-chosen good-value, well-priced wines mostly organically grown and/or dynamically produced wines.
Locally owned and operated!
156 Carlton Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
156 Carlton Rd
Charlottesville VA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:15 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Junction
Come on in and enjoy!
Brazos Tacos
Bringing authentic Texas style tacos to Charlottesville for more than 6 years! Centrally located in the IX park, we are perfect for patio dining or a picnic in the park. Dogs welcome on the patio!
The Local
Starting on June 16th we will be open for patio dining from 5pm-9pm daily. We will still be offering takeout and free delivery in a 5 mile radius.
CONMOLE
Come in and enjoy!