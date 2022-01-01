Go
Beer Run

Beer Run is well known in Charlottesville for its consistently great food, excellent value and organic ingredients.
We offer a vast selection of craft and small-production boutique beer, cider, and mead for retail sale.
Our wine selection is unique, focused on carefully-chosen good-value, well-priced wines mostly organically grown and/or dynamically produced wines.
Locally owned and operated!

156 Carlton Rd • $$

Popular Items

Chicken Philly$11.95
All-natural chicken sautéed with red and green bell peppers, onions, melted pepper jack cheese & chipotle ranch and served on a pretzel bun.
Garlic Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Sautéed brussels with garlic & white wine. Served with chipotle ranch.
Avocado Goddess$11.95
Sliced avocado, organic lettuce, tomato, cucumber, daikon sprouts, red onion, tahini dressing on focaccia. Add your choice of lemon-pepper hummus or swiss.
Salmon Siena$17.00
Pan-seared salmon over thyme-scented linguine, cream sauce, cherry tomatoes, & fresh asparagus
Beat'em To It Bowl$12.95
Bed of brown rice topped with grilled chicken breast, roasted sweet potatoes, beets, crispy kale, diced apples, goat cheese & roasted almonds. Served with a side of lime, honey, & sumac dressing.
Substitute black beans for a vegetarian option or upgrade with a NoBull Veggie burger!
Chicken Pot Pie$15.50
All -natural chicken, mushrooms, asparagus, & carrots in an Irish cream sauce, house pastry, with mashed potatoes
Nachos$12.95
Corn tortilla chips piled high with layers of diced tomatoes, red onions, jalapeños and melted pepper jack cheese. Topped with our house tomatillo salsa. Choose from our house organic black beans, beef chili or make it a combo!
Avocado Salad$11.95
A bed of organic lettuce and spinach, topped with sliced avocado, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, cucumbers, carrots, Kalamata olives and feta crumbles. Served with your choice of salad dressing.
Turkey Trot$11.95
All-natural turkey, havarti, cranberry-walnut tapenade, organic lettuce, brown sugar & black peppered bacon on ciabatta
156 Carlton Rd

Charlottesville VA

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
