Beervana Taphouse

HAMBURGERS

64 Hidenwood Shopping Center • $$

Avg 4.5 (108 reviews)

Popular Items

Flat Guru Burger$14.42
6 oz of Angus beef seasoned, flattened and cooked to a crispy juicy goodness, lettuce, pickles, cheddar cheese, aioli sauce, Guru says namaste and enjoy
Smash Burger$14.42
Chopped onions, salt & pepper, American cheese, pickles, aioli sauce
** Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Stuffed Brie And Fig Burger$14.42
Brie cheese, fig preserves, spinach, tomato, bacon, honey Dijon mustard sauce
** Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Fried Cauliflower$8.42
Served with chipotle mayo
Cookies$2.25
Stuffed Cheddar And Bacon Burger$14.42
Cheddar cheese, bacon, caramelized onion and green peppers, lettuce, aioli sauce
** Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness
** This product contains pork
Burger Sliders (3)$8.42
3 sliders topped with lettuce, aioli sauce, and American cheese
Sweet Potato Tots$5.00
Bourbon Brew Burger$14.42
100% Angus beef patty infused with Old Bust Head Caramel Macchiato, drenched in our house lager beer cheese, topped with crispy onion rings, bacon, lettuce and a bourbon drizzle
Potato Fries$4.42
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

64 Hidenwood Shopping Center

Newport News VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
