Beeside Balcony

Beeside Balcony is a hidden gem in old Del Mar, CA with a relaxed seaside chic décor where guests enjoy ocean views from the covered outside balcony. During cooler weather, Beeside’s got you covered with amazing patio heaters and an intimate inside dining room. The menu is chef-driven with every dish made to order and features New American flavors with a unique fusion of Mediterranean and California cuisine. To compliment the menu, we feature a thoughtfully designed wine list and craft beers from predominantly locally producers.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1201 Camino Del Mar • $$

Avg 4.5 (1690 reviews)

Popular Items

Gratin De Pasta$25.00
Spaghetti Noodles
Red Sauce (tomatoes, carrots, fennel seed, cinnamon, nutmeg, basil, egg, butter, feta, parsley, chili flakes, onions, garlic, oregano, salt, pepper, bay leaf)
Bechemel (butter, flour, cream)
Ground lamb Meatballs (Leg of Lamb, Onions, Egg, Breadcrumbs, Parmesan, Seasoning Salt, Onion, Garlic, Mint, Basil)
Feta
ALLERGIES
Gluten
Dairy
Butter
Onions
Garlic
Eggs
Baklava$11.00
Vanilla Ice cream
Baklava (Walnuts, Sugar, Cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, butter, phyllo dough)
Honey Syrup (honey, grand marnier, sugar, cinnamon, orange, vanilla extract, clove, anise, nutmeg)
ALLERGIES
Dairy
Butter
Nuts- Walnuts
Feta Fries$10.00
Rosemany Fries
Feta
Truffle Ketchup
Garlic Aioli
ALLERGIES
Gluten- Fries (cross contamination in fryer)
Dairy- Feta (can be removed)
Gyro
Lamb (leg of lamb, Beeside spices- garlic powder, oregano, salt, pepper)
Chicken (Beeside spices)
Pita (egg, flour)
Arugula
Tomatoes
Red Onions
Tzatziki (greek yogurt, evoo, mayo, buttermilk ranch seasoning, buttermilk, cucumbers, dill, garlic)
VEGGIE GYRO- also add:
Artichoke Hummus
Cucumbers
Avocado
ALLERGIES
Gluten- Pita (can sub corn tortillas)
Dairy- Tzatziki (can sub hummus)
Onions (can remove)
Garlic- Tzatziki (can remove), Pita (can ask for no seasoning), Hummus
Egg- Pita???
Bucatini$23.00
Trio Of Dips$15.00
Artichoke Hummus VEGAN
(artichoke hearts, sesame seed paste/tahini, lemon, garlic, evoo, salt)
Spicy Hipiti
(roasted red bell peppers, feta, chili flakes, garlic, oregano, evoo)
Tzatziki
(greek yogurt, evoo, mayo, buttermilk ranch seasoning, buttermilk, cucumbers, dill, garlic)
Pita- eggs, buttermilk, Beeside spices
ALLERGIES
Garlic- Hummus, Tzatziki, Hipiti, Pita
Dairy- Hipiti, Tzatziki
Gluten- Pita (can sub veggies)
Egg- Pita (can sub veggies)
Beeside Burger$18.00
8oz Angus Beef
Brioche Bun
Arugula
Raw Red Onions
Tomatoes
Cheese Blend (mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, romano)
Garlic Aioli (lemon, garlic, egg yolks, salt, pepper)
Fries
ALLERGIES
Gluten- Brioche Bun (sub lettuce wrap), Fries (cross contamination)
Dairy- Cheese Blend (can remove)
Onions- (can remove)
Garlic- Aioli (can remove)
Eggs- Aioli (can remove), Brioche Bun???
Butter- Brioche Bun (can substitute county bread or lettuce wrap)
Side Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Brussel Sprouts
Bacon
Red Onions
EVOO
Salt
Pepper
ALLERGIES
Meat- Bacon
Onions
Roasted Beet Salad$14.00
Arugula
Roasted Golden Beets
Goat cheese w/ Honey
Walnut Crumble (cinnamon, nutmeg, sugar)
Champagne Vin (champagne vin, honey)
Balsamic Vin (peach puree, balsamic)
ALLERGIES
Dairy- Goat Cheese (can remove)
Nuts- Walnuts (can remove)
Beeside Salad$12.00
Mixed Field Greens
Tomatoes
Cucumbers
Olives
Feta
Tzatziki (greek yogurt, evoo, mayo, buttermilk ranch seasoning, buttermilk, cucumbers, dill, garlic)
ALLERGIES
Dairy- Feta (can remove), Tzatziki (can substitute lemon vin or champ vin)
Garlic- Tzatziki (can substitute lemon vin or champ vin)
Onions- (can remove)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1201 Camino Del Mar

Del Mar CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

