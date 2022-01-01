The Bees Knees Diner
The Bees Knees eatery turns the breakfast, lunch and brunch restaurant into a party serving the best craveable food. It's breakfast and lunch but different.
2119 Dixie Highway
Location
W Palm Beach FL
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
