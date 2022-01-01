Go
The Bees Knees Diner

The Bees Knees eatery turns the breakfast, lunch and brunch restaurant into a party serving the best craveable food. It's breakfast and lunch but different.

2119 Dixie Highway

2119 Dixie Highway

W Palm Beach FL

Sunday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
