Go
Toast

The Bee's Knees Whiskey Bar

Welcome to The Bee's Knees Whiskey Bar, Up North Distillery's second location in Hayden. Join us for a craft cocktail, a wide array of spirits, beer and wine. A place that is all about the experience .

324 W. Lancaster Ave.

No reviews yet

Location

324 W. Lancaster Ave.

Hayden ID

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Local Deli - Hayden

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Killer Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

THB

No reviews yet

8712 North Government Way, Hayden, ID, 83835

Noodle Express - Hayden

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston