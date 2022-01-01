BEETLES BAR AND GRILL INC - 230 20th ave sw
Open today 11:00 AM - 1:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Location
230 20th ave sw, Rochester MN 55902
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar - 7 1st Ave SW
No Reviews
7 1st Ave SW Rochester, MN 55902
View restaurant