Go
Toast

Beets & Bones

Vibrant Healthy Spot

8401 Maryland Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bacon Avocado Toast$11.00
Rosemary Polenta Sourdough, Warm Bacon Shallot Jam, Marinated Tomato, Smoked Sea Salt, Micro Herbs
Detox Bowl$12.00
Riced Cauliflower, Broccoli, Kale and Cabbage Blend, Beet Noodles, Walnuts, Pepitas, Raisins, Pomegranate Acai Vinaigrette, Everything Spice.
Sweet Green$11.00
Kale, Spinach, Apple, Pineapple, Ginger, Lime, Lemon
Texicano Bowl$12.00
Raw "WALNUT TACO MEAT" Spiced Walnuts, Kale, Roasted Sweet Potato, Red Bell Pepper, Red Cabbage, Black Beans, Roasted Corn & Poblano, Candied Jalapeno, Triple Pepper Chipolte Ranch
Greek Bowl$12.00
Yogurt & Sea Buckthorn Oil Roasted Chicken breast, Kale, Quinoa, Cabbage, Pickled Shallot, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Marinated Tomato, Aleppo& Feta Vinaigrette
Avocado Toast$11.00
Sourdough Toast, Avocado Schmeer, Roasted Corn & Poblano, Feta Cheese, Marinated Tomato, Micro Herbs
Korean Bulgogi$15.00
Red Lentils, Red Quinoa, Basmati Rice, Charred Green Onion, Tuscan Kale, Sun-Dried Tomato, Fennel, Bison Kielbasa, Micro Greens, Chili Crisp
Turmeric Temple Wellness Shot$5.00
Turmeric, Lemon, Orange, Ginger, Korean Red Pepper, Mct Oil, Honey
Chicken Sancocho$14.00
Chicken Bone Broth,Chicken Breast, Black Beans, Cumin Scented Plantains, Roasted Corn & Poblano, Culantro, Sweet Potato, Bell Peppers, Quinoa, Kale Edamame Blend Micro Greens, Chili Crisp
Clean Green$11.00
Bok Choy, Lime, Apple, Celery, Parsley, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Blue Spirulina
See full menu

Location

8401 Maryland Ave

Clayton MO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Peel Wood Fired Pizza

No reviews yet

Enjoy your favorite Peel dish when and where you want!

Pastaria

No reviews yet

Pastaria is the approachable Italian concept inspired by the pasta-making factories and lively osterias of southern Italy. With a mantra of “La Verità,” Pastaria represents Chef Craft’s dedication to “the truth” of Italian cuisine, celebrating the simplicity and quality of great food. Executive Chef Brian Moxey helms the kitchen for Pastaria’s menu of soups, salads, and appetizers, organic pastas, Neapolitan-style pizzas, wood oven entrées, and of course, gelato.
A recipe that took two and half years to develop, Pastaria’s pizza showcases Craft’s dedication to producing chewy, bubbly crust for the perfect balance of texture and flavor. Pastaria’s gelato program features a rotating menu of classic to creative flavors and guests are encouraged to visit the gelato counter to sample selections as well as watch pasta being made by hand.

City Coffee and Creperie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Wasabi Sushi Bars

No reviews yet

For those wishing to indulge in culinary delight, Wasabi Sushi Bar is a perfect spot for delicious sushi & exciting Japanese cuisine.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston