Beeville restaurants you'll love

The Fox Spot
407 N Adams St, Beeville
|4th Down
|$24.00
(4) Cajun seasoned Wangs & (4) Fox Puffs drizzled with our house made syrup. Fox puffs can be subbed for 1/2 order of Rotel Fries.
|Birria Tacos
|$18.00
(4) Slow roasted beef tacos on crisp corn tortillas; topped with perfectly melted Mexican cheese, lime, onion, cilantro and a side of consumme. Available by themselves or with a side of rice & beans, 20 oz. drink and 6 oz. dessert.
|Rotel Fries
|$7.00
Golden French fries topped with Rotel queso mixed with seasoned ground beef. Available in 1/2 order (12oz.) or full order (24 oz.)
Dairy Queen
1610 N. St. Mary's, Beeville
The Fruit Loop
1304 W Corpus Christi St, Beeville