Beffa's

This isn’t your run-of-the-mill restaurant—it’s a city favorite being brought back to life for people to enjoy, from those who have missed visiting to those who never got the chance to experience it.

2700 Olive St.

Popular Items

Chips$4.00
French Dip$14.00
Roast beef, gryuere, au jus, Parmesan pepper baguette
Hand Cut Fries$5.00
Double Smash Burger$14.00
Brioche bun, American cheese, pickles, onions
Chicken Sando$14.00
Roasted Red Pepper, Havarti, Almond Pesto, Ciabatta
Smash Burger$11.00
Single brisket shirt-rib chuck patty, pickle, onion, american cheese, brioche
Toasted Ravioli$12.00
Homemade Marinara, Parmesan
BLT$14.00
Wenneman's Bacon, Double Star Farm's Tomato, Bibb Lettuce, Mayo, Sourdough
Reuben$15.00
Seeded rye, house made corned beef, whole grain slaw, Swiss, 1000 island
House Salad$11.00
Tomato, cucumber, carrot, crispy leeks, crouton, house vinaigrette
2700 Olive St.

St. Louis MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Schlafly Tap Room

St. Louis's original independent craft brewery proudly brews a diverse collection of beers throughout the year. Our brewers utilize numerous hop varietals, malts, grains, fruits, natural ingredients and yeast strains from around the world to make every Schlafly beer unique. As a part of our commitment to sustainability and our communities, we work with local suppliers and neighborhood partners. Schlafly Beer is a go-to across the Midwest and East Coast, and is a staple at countless fine establishments, backyards and basement bars.

Bootleggin' Tavern

Low–key eatery/bar specializing in smoked meats & sandwiches in a casual atmosphere with a patio.

Brick River Cider

We craft hard cider from regionally grown fresh fruits, always gluten free, never from concentrate. Our scratch kitchen features a casual menu of flatbreads, salads, chicken wings and sharable plates.

Cookies and Cupcakes

Cookies, Cupcakes and Coffee

