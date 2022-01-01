Behind the Bookstore
We are located behind Edgartown Books on Main Street--serving up coffee with breakfast & lunch.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
46 Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
46 Main St
Edgartown MA
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
