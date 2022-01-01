Go
Behind the Bookstore

We are located behind Edgartown Books on Main Street--serving up coffee with breakfast & lunch.

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

46 Main St • $$

Avg 4.3 (981 reviews)

Popular Items

Sausage, Egg and Cheese$19.00
Impossible Burger$18.00
Grilled tiger shrimp, cucumber, feta cheese, cherry tomato, green goddess dressing, everything bagel seasoning (gluten free)
Avocado Toast$17.00
avocado mash, ricotta, pickled onions, za’ttar
Bacon, Egg and Cheese$17.00
smoked bacon, aged cheddar, egg, toasted sourdough
SIDES
Avocado, Egg and Cheese$17.00
charred avocado, aged cheddar, egg, toasted sourdough
BTB Burger$18.00
house blend beef, house made bread and butter pickles, cheddar cheese, French fries
Avocado Toast$16.00
Mashed avocado, pickled onions, sourdough
Diet Coke$3.00
Granola and Yogurt$14.00
house made granola, Greek yogurt, citrus
Location

46 Main St

Edgartown MA

Sunday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
