Go
Toast

Bei Express

High Quality sushi, For Your Convenience.

SUSHI • POKE

2910 N Hayden Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (458 reviews)

Popular Items

Philly Roll$7.95
Fresh salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Miso Soup$3.95
Soy bean paste soup with scallions and seaweed
California Roll$5.95
crab mix, cucumber and avocado
Las Vegas Roll$9.95
Salmon, crab mix, avocado, and cream cheese inside,
tempura fried, and drizzled with spicy aioli, and eel sauce
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.50
Spicy Tuna and Cucumber
Gyoza$5.95
Fried pork or vegetable dumplings with tempura sauce
Salmon Nigiri$4.50
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.95
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped with crunch and eel sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2910 N Hayden Rd

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dilla Libre Dos

No reviews yet

Known in the Valley for gourmet Quesadillas & creative Street Tacos, Dilla Libre Uno is a full-service Mexican Restaurant with Vegan & Vegetarian options and Craft Cocktails. Dilla Libre breaks the stereotypes of traditional taco fare & dishes out Loaded Quesadillas (Carne, Chicken, Impossible Vegan Meat, etc.), Street Tacos & Classic Appetizers, including: Elote, Vegan Chile Con Queso and more. In the mood for some Tequila? Try our amazing Mezcal Flights or one of our other Signature Cocktails. We offer Catering Options for Private Parties, Corporate Mixers & Events as well as two available Food Trucks.

The Blind Pig

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Gecko Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston