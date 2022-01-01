Go
Beijing on Grove

Fine Cantonese cuisine in a polished and vibrant atmosphere.

5710 Grove Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (3406 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie Spring Rolls$5.00
Cabbage, carrot, taro root. Served with house made duck sauce and spicy Chinese mustard.
*Contains Soybean & Wheat
Green Bean$8.00
Fresh green beans stir fried with garlic, minced onion and soy sauce.
*Gluten Free
*Contains Soybean
Fat Dragon Lo Mein$10.00
Wheat flour noodles wok sauteed with fresh vegetables in a light brown sauce.
*Contains Egg, Soybean, and Wheat
Peking Spring Roll$5.00
Pork, shrimp, cabbage, carrot, taro root. Served with house made duck sauce and spicy Chinese mustard.
*Contains Soybean & Wheat
Guandong Fried Rice$10.00
Traditional Guandong fried rice with peas, carrots, and egg.
*Gluten Free
*Contains Egg, Fish & Soybean
Beef & Broccoli$16.00
Shaved NY strip steak sautéed with broccoli and house made garlic sauce.
*Gluten Free
*Contains Soybean
Chili Dumplings$8.00
House made pork dumplings, steamed and served in a spicy chili pepper sauce.
*Contains Egg, Soybean & Wheat
Pan Fried Pork Gyoza$5.00
6 Chinese seasoned pork dumplings with ponzu sauce.
*Contains Soybean & Wheat
Chef Zhao’s Chicken$16.00
Lightly breaded with corn starch, wok fried and tossed with green and red peppers in a sweet and tangy sesame sauce topped with sesame seeds.
*Gluten Free
*Contains Egg and Soybean
Chicken & Broccoli$16.00
All white breast meat sautéed with broccoli and house made garlic sauce.
*Gluten Free
*Contains Soybean
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

5710 Grove Ave

Richmond VA

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

