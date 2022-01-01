Bel Air restaurants you'll love

Bel Air restaurants
Toast
  Bel Air

Bel Air's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Bel Air restaurants

Humagalas image

 

Humagalas

16 Bel Air S Pkwy, Bel Air

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carne$15.99
san marzano tomato sauce, pecorino romano, mozzarella, pepperoni, and sausage
Wings$13.99
Organic grilled chicken wings, with choice of sauce.
Kids Pizza INH$6.00
One 6 inch cheese pizza, with your choice of side, and a drink
Vagabond Sandwich Co. image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vagabond Sandwich Co.

111 Thomas St, Bel Air

Avg 4.8 (8038 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Beer Battered Onion Rings$7.00
Beer battered & piled high
BYO Burger$11.00
8 oz angus burger or 8 oz chicken breast, built however you'd like it on toasted brioche
Crab Cheddar Grilled Cheese$9.00
Cheddar and lump crab dip on local sourdough
510 Johnny's image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

510 Johnny's

510 Marketplace Dr, Bel Air

Avg 4.3 (1514 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 Jumbo Wings$13.00
Young Cheezy Sticks$9.00
Streets Of Philly Steak Egg Rolls$11.00
Mucho Gusto image

 

Mucho Gusto

Baltimore Pike, Bel Air

Avg 3.9 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fajitas
Enchiladas$16.00
Chimichanga$15.00
Sunny Day Cafe image

 

Sunny Day Cafe

101 S Main St, Bel Air

Avg 4.8 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$6.50
scrambled eggs, tomatoes, onions, homefries, green peppers, and choice of cheese in a wrap
Sunrise Breakfast$7.50
Two eggs, grilled any style, with home fries, toast. Add bacon, sausage, ham, or scrapple for $1.
Perfect Day Breakfast Platter$10.25
Two hotcakes, two large eggs grilled any style, 2 slices of bacon and one sausage link
Margherita Pizza - Bel Air image

 

Margherita Pizza - Bel Air

306 South Main St, Bel Air

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Steak$10.49
Italian Cold Cut$11.99
14" Tomato & Cheese Pizza$12.49
Black Eyed Suzies image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Black Eyed Suzies

119 S Main St, Bel Air

Avg 4.4 (564 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$9.49
Flash fried, drizzled with a balsamic glaze and cumin aioli OR tossed in mild buffalo sauce with ranch dipping sauce
Can be modified gluten-free upon request
Truffle Fries$7.99
Crispy fries tossed in truffle oil, salt, parsley, and grated Parmesan cheese with a side of garlic aioli
Wings$11.99
Oven roasted then fried, nice and crispy, served with blue cheese or ranch
Independent Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Independent Brewing Company

418 N Main St., Bel Air

Avg 4.8 (1105 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Technicolor Breeze 4pk$18.00
4pk-16oz cans
Our fruited IPA with cranberry and mango
A Charles Dickens Cider$18.00
6.3% ABV
Our house hard cider conditioned with cranberry puree!
Carpe Diem 4pk$18.00
4pk-16oz cans
Our flagship DIPA exclusively hopped with citra!
Banner pic

 

MaGerks Pub & Grill

120 S Bond Street, Bel Air

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.00
Choose tots, fries or applesauce
# 3 Chicken Cheesesteak$11.99
Chopped Chicken Breast and White American Cheese
Southwest Salad$13.99
Romaine Lettuce, Fried Buffalo Chicken, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheeses, Served with Salsa Ranch Dressing
Crossroads Bistro Big Blue image

 

Crossroads Bistro Big Blue

418 North Main St., Bel Air

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Maryland Crab Dip$9.00
Old Bay, jumbo lump crab, Worcestershire, 3 cheese blend, served with Old Bay Wonton Chips
Hawaiian Pulled Pork Tacos$12.00
tender pork stuffed in 3 warm flour tortillas topped with avocado, pineapple salsa, cheddar cheese, and cilantro crema. Make it a combo with fries and your choice of drink!
Crab-n-Corn Chowder$6.00
fresh corn sauteed with onions, finished with signature spices and Jumbo Lump Crab
Vagabond Truck image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vagabond Truck

111 Thomas St, Bel Air

Avg 4.8 (8038 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BYO Burger$11.00
8 oz grilled Angus, made the way you'd like.
Cookie Dough$4.75
Fresh from Flavor Cupcakery.
Cubano$13.00
Pit ham, adobo roasted pork shoulder, dill pickle, yellow mustard, Swiss, grilled ciabatta
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sean Bolan's Irish Pub

12 S Main St, Bel Air

Avg 4.7 (1435 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gouda-CUP$7.00
A Sean Bolan’s original! A blend of fire-roasted red peppers, smoked gouda, and lump crabmeat, finished with a touch of honey.
Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Flour tortillas stuffed with diced tomatoes, caramelized onions, and a blend of jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream
Chicken Tender$14.00
Tenderloin chicken breast strips dipped in our home made beer batter and deep-fried. Choice of Honey Mustard, BBQ, Jameson Mustard, Buffalo Wing, or Ranch Sauce.
Old Line Grill image

 

Old Line Grill

34 North Main Street, Bel Air

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banner pic

 

MaGerk's On A Roll Food Truck

120 S Bond, Bel Air

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
