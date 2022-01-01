Bel Air restaurants you'll love
More about Humagalas
Humagalas
16 Bel Air S Pkwy, Bel Air
|Popular items
|Carne
|$15.99
san marzano tomato sauce, pecorino romano, mozzarella, pepperoni, and sausage
|Wings
|$13.99
Organic grilled chicken wings, with choice of sauce.
|Kids Pizza INH
|$6.00
One 6 inch cheese pizza, with your choice of side, and a drink
More about Vagabond Sandwich Co.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vagabond Sandwich Co.
111 Thomas St, Bel Air
|Popular items
|Beer Battered Onion Rings
|$7.00
Beer battered & piled high
|BYO Burger
|$11.00
8 oz angus burger or 8 oz chicken breast, built however you'd like it on toasted brioche
|Crab Cheddar Grilled Cheese
|$9.00
Cheddar and lump crab dip on local sourdough
More about 510 Johnny's
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
510 Johnny's
510 Marketplace Dr, Bel Air
|Popular items
|10 Jumbo Wings
|$13.00
|Young Cheezy Sticks
|$9.00
|Streets Of Philly Steak Egg Rolls
|$11.00
More about Mucho Gusto
Mucho Gusto
Baltimore Pike, Bel Air
|Popular items
|Fajitas
|Enchiladas
|$16.00
|Chimichanga
|$15.00
More about Sunny Day Cafe
Sunny Day Cafe
101 S Main St, Bel Air
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.50
scrambled eggs, tomatoes, onions, homefries, green peppers, and choice of cheese in a wrap
|Sunrise Breakfast
|$7.50
Two eggs, grilled any style, with home fries, toast. Add bacon, sausage, ham, or scrapple for $1.
|Perfect Day Breakfast Platter
|$10.25
Two hotcakes, two large eggs grilled any style, 2 slices of bacon and one sausage link
More about Margherita Pizza - Bel Air
Margherita Pizza - Bel Air
306 South Main St, Bel Air
|Popular items
|Cheese Steak
|$10.49
|Italian Cold Cut
|$11.99
|14" Tomato & Cheese Pizza
|$12.49
More about Black Eyed Suzies
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Black Eyed Suzies
119 S Main St, Bel Air
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$9.49
Flash fried, drizzled with a balsamic glaze and cumin aioli OR tossed in mild buffalo sauce with ranch dipping sauce
Can be modified gluten-free upon request
|Truffle Fries
|$7.99
Crispy fries tossed in truffle oil, salt, parsley, and grated Parmesan cheese with a side of garlic aioli
|Wings
|$11.99
Oven roasted then fried, nice and crispy, served with blue cheese or ranch
More about Independent Brewing Company
FRENCH FRIES
Independent Brewing Company
418 N Main St., Bel Air
|Popular items
|Technicolor Breeze 4pk
|$18.00
4pk-16oz cans
Our fruited IPA with cranberry and mango
|A Charles Dickens Cider
|$18.00
6.3% ABV
Our house hard cider conditioned with cranberry puree!
|Carpe Diem 4pk
|$18.00
4pk-16oz cans
Our flagship DIPA exclusively hopped with citra!
More about MaGerks Pub & Grill
MaGerks Pub & Grill
120 S Bond Street, Bel Air
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$7.00
Choose tots, fries or applesauce
|# 3 Chicken Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Chopped Chicken Breast and White American Cheese
|Southwest Salad
|$13.99
Romaine Lettuce, Fried Buffalo Chicken, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheeses, Served with Salsa Ranch Dressing
More about Crossroads Bistro Big Blue
Crossroads Bistro Big Blue
418 North Main St., Bel Air
|Popular items
|Maryland Crab Dip
|$9.00
Old Bay, jumbo lump crab, Worcestershire, 3 cheese blend, served with Old Bay Wonton Chips
|Hawaiian Pulled Pork Tacos
|$12.00
tender pork stuffed in 3 warm flour tortillas topped with avocado, pineapple salsa, cheddar cheese, and cilantro crema. Make it a combo with fries and your choice of drink!
|Crab-n-Corn Chowder
|$6.00
fresh corn sauteed with onions, finished with signature spices and Jumbo Lump Crab
More about Vagabond Truck
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vagabond Truck
111 Thomas St, Bel Air
|Popular items
|BYO Burger
|$11.00
8 oz grilled Angus, made the way you'd like.
|Cookie Dough
|$4.75
Fresh from Flavor Cupcakery.
|Cubano
|$13.00
Pit ham, adobo roasted pork shoulder, dill pickle, yellow mustard, Swiss, grilled ciabatta
More about Sean Bolan's Irish Pub
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sean Bolan's Irish Pub
12 S Main St, Bel Air
|Popular items
|Gouda-CUP
|$7.00
A Sean Bolan’s original! A blend of fire-roasted red peppers, smoked gouda, and lump crabmeat, finished with a touch of honey.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour tortillas stuffed with diced tomatoes, caramelized onions, and a blend of jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream
|Chicken Tender
|$14.00
Tenderloin chicken breast strips dipped in our home made beer batter and deep-fried. Choice of Honey Mustard, BBQ, Jameson Mustard, Buffalo Wing, or Ranch Sauce.
More about Old Line Grill
Old Line Grill
34 North Main Street, Bel Air
More about MaGerk's On A Roll Food Truck
MaGerk's On A Roll Food Truck
120 S Bond, Bel Air