Bel Air American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Bel Air

510 Johnny's image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

510 Johnny's

510 Marketplace Dr, Bel Air

Avg 4.3 (1514 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 Jumbo Wings$13.00
Young Cheezy Sticks$9.00
Streets Of Philly Steak Egg Rolls$11.00
More about 510 Johnny's
Black Eyed Suzies image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Black Eyed Suzies

119 S Main St, Bel Air

Avg 4.4 (564 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$9.49
Flash fried, drizzled with a balsamic glaze and cumin aioli OR tossed in mild buffalo sauce with ranch dipping sauce
Can be modified gluten-free upon request
Truffle Fries$7.99
Crispy fries tossed in truffle oil, salt, parsley, and grated Parmesan cheese with a side of garlic aioli
Wings$11.99
Oven roasted then fried, nice and crispy, served with blue cheese or ranch
More about Black Eyed Suzies
Banner pic

 

MaGerks Pub & Grill

120 S Bond Street, Bel Air

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.00
Choose tots, fries or applesauce
# 3 Chicken Cheesesteak$11.99
Chopped Chicken Breast and White American Cheese
Southwest Salad$13.99
Romaine Lettuce, Fried Buffalo Chicken, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheeses, Served with Salsa Ranch Dressing
More about MaGerks Pub & Grill
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sean Bolan's Irish Pub

12 S Main St, Bel Air

Avg 4.7 (1435 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gouda-CUP$7.00
A Sean Bolan’s original! A blend of fire-roasted red peppers, smoked gouda, and lump crabmeat, finished with a touch of honey.
Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Flour tortillas stuffed with diced tomatoes, caramelized onions, and a blend of jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream
Chicken Tender$14.00
Tenderloin chicken breast strips dipped in our home made beer batter and deep-fried. Choice of Honey Mustard, BBQ, Jameson Mustard, Buffalo Wing, or Ranch Sauce.
More about Sean Bolan's Irish Pub

