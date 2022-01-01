Bel Air bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Bel Air
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
510 Johnny's
510 Marketplace Dr, Bel Air
|10 Jumbo Wings
|$13.00
|Young Cheezy Sticks
|$9.00
|Streets Of Philly Steak Egg Rolls
|$11.00
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Black Eyed Suzies
119 S Main St, Bel Air
|Brussels Sprouts
|$9.49
Flash fried, drizzled with a balsamic glaze and cumin aioli OR tossed in mild buffalo sauce with ranch dipping sauce
Can be modified gluten-free upon request
|Truffle Fries
|$7.99
Crispy fries tossed in truffle oil, salt, parsley, and grated Parmesan cheese with a side of garlic aioli
|Wings
|$11.99
Oven roasted then fried, nice and crispy, served with blue cheese or ranch
MaGerks Pub & Grill
120 S Bond Street, Bel Air
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$7.00
Choose tots, fries or applesauce
|# 3 Chicken Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Chopped Chicken Breast and White American Cheese
|Southwest Salad
|$13.99
Romaine Lettuce, Fried Buffalo Chicken, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheeses, Served with Salsa Ranch Dressing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sean Bolan's Irish Pub
12 S Main St, Bel Air
|Gouda-CUP
|$7.00
A Sean Bolan’s original! A blend of fire-roasted red peppers, smoked gouda, and lump crabmeat, finished with a touch of honey.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour tortillas stuffed with diced tomatoes, caramelized onions, and a blend of jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream
|Chicken Tender
|$14.00
Tenderloin chicken breast strips dipped in our home made beer batter and deep-fried. Choice of Honey Mustard, BBQ, Jameson Mustard, Buffalo Wing, or Ranch Sauce.