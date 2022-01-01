Bel Air breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Bel Air
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vagabond Sandwich Co.
111 Thomas St, Bel Air
|Beer Battered Onion Rings
|$7.00
Beer battered & piled high
|BYO Burger
|$11.00
8 oz angus burger or 8 oz chicken breast, built however you'd like it on toasted brioche
|Crab Cheddar Grilled Cheese
|$9.00
Cheddar and lump crab dip on local sourdough
Mucho Gusto
Baltimore Pike, Bel Air
|Nachos
|$11.50
|Fajitas
|chicken taco 3
|$13.00
Sunny Day Cafe
101 S Main St, Bel Air
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.50
scrambled eggs, tomatoes, onions, homefries, green peppers, and choice of cheese in a wrap
|Sunrise Breakfast
|$7.50
Two eggs, grilled any style, with home fries, toast. Add bacon, sausage, ham, or scrapple for $1.
|Perfect Day Breakfast Platter
|$10.25
Two hotcakes, two large eggs grilled any style, 2 slices of bacon and one sausage link
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vagabond Truck
111 Thomas St, Bel Air
|BYO Burger
|$11.00
8 oz grilled Angus, made the way you'd like.
|Cookie Dough
|$4.75
Fresh from Flavor Cupcakery.
|Cubano
|$13.00
Pit ham, adobo roasted pork shoulder, dill pickle, yellow mustard, Swiss, grilled ciabatta