Bel Air breakfast spots you'll love

Bel Air restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Bel Air

Vagabond Sandwich Co. image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vagabond Sandwich Co.

111 Thomas St, Bel Air

Avg 4.8 (8038 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Beer Battered Onion Rings$7.00
Beer battered & piled high
BYO Burger$11.00
8 oz angus burger or 8 oz chicken breast, built however you'd like it on toasted brioche
Crab Cheddar Grilled Cheese$9.00
Cheddar and lump crab dip on local sourdough
Mucho Gusto image

 

Mucho Gusto

Baltimore Pike, Bel Air

Avg 3.9 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nachos$11.50
Fajitas
chicken taco 3$13.00
Sunny Day Cafe image

 

Sunny Day Cafe

101 S Main St, Bel Air

Avg 4.8 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$6.50
scrambled eggs, tomatoes, onions, homefries, green peppers, and choice of cheese in a wrap
Sunrise Breakfast$7.50
Two eggs, grilled any style, with home fries, toast. Add bacon, sausage, ham, or scrapple for $1.
Perfect Day Breakfast Platter$10.25
Two hotcakes, two large eggs grilled any style, 2 slices of bacon and one sausage link
Vagabond Truck image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vagabond Truck

111 Thomas St, Bel Air

Avg 4.8 (8038 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BYO Burger$11.00
8 oz grilled Angus, made the way you'd like.
Cookie Dough$4.75
Fresh from Flavor Cupcakery.
Cubano$13.00
Pit ham, adobo roasted pork shoulder, dill pickle, yellow mustard, Swiss, grilled ciabatta
Quesadillas

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Wraps

French Fries

Burritos

Mahi Mahi

Pretzels

