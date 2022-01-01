Bel Air burger restaurants you'll love
Humagalas
16 Bel Air S Pkwy, Bel Air
|Carne
|$15.99
san marzano tomato sauce, pecorino romano, mozzarella, pepperoni, and sausage
|Wings
|$13.99
Organic grilled chicken wings, with choice of sauce.
|Classic Pep
|$14.49
San Marzano tomato sauce, pecorino romano, mozzarella, pepperoni
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vagabond Sandwich Co.
111 Thomas St, Bel Air
|Beer Battered Onion Rings
|$7.00
Beer battered & piled high
|BYO Burger
|$11.00
8 oz angus burger or 8 oz chicken breast, built however you'd like it on toasted brioche
|Crab Cheddar Grilled Cheese
|$9.00
Cheddar and lump crab dip on local sourdough
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vagabond Truck
111 Thomas St, Bel Air
|BYO Burger
|$11.00
8 oz grilled Angus, made the way you'd like.
|Cookie Dough
|$4.75
Fresh from Flavor Cupcakery.
|Cubano
|$13.00
Pit ham, adobo roasted pork shoulder, dill pickle, yellow mustard, Swiss, grilled ciabatta