Avocado toast in
Bel Air
/
Bel Air
/
Avocado Toast
Bel Air restaurants that serve avocado toast
Sunny Day Cafe
101 S Main St, Bel Air
Avg 4.8
(506 reviews)
Avocado Toast
$12.50
More about Sunny Day Cafe
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Black Eyed Suzies
119 S Main St, Bel Air
Avg 4.4
(564 reviews)
Maryland Avocado Toast
$12.99
2 slices of grilled Italian bread topped with avocado spread, lump crab meat, old bay, balsamic glaze and a fried egg
More about Black Eyed Suzies
