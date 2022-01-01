Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Bel Air

Go
Bel Air restaurants
Toast

Bel Air restaurants that serve avocado toast

Sunny Day Cafe image

 

Sunny Day Cafe

101 S Main St, Bel Air

Avg 4.8 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$12.50
More about Sunny Day Cafe
Black Eyed Suzies image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Black Eyed Suzies

119 S Main St, Bel Air

Avg 4.4 (564 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Maryland Avocado Toast$12.99
2 slices of grilled Italian bread topped with avocado spread, lump crab meat, old bay, balsamic glaze and a fried egg
More about Black Eyed Suzies

