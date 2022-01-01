Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Buffalo chicken wraps in
Bel Air
/
Bel Air
/
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Bel Air restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
Sunny Day Cafe
101 S Main St, Bel Air
Avg 4.8
(506 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$10.50
More about Sunny Day Cafe
Crossroads Bistro Big Blue
418 North Main St., Bel Air
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$11.00
cheddar cheese, pickles, and bleu cheese or ranch
More about Crossroads Bistro Big Blue
