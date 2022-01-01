Buffalo wings in Bel Air

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

510 Johnny's image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

510 Johnny's

510 Marketplace Dr, Bel Air

Avg 4.3 (1514 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Buffalo Wings
More about 510 Johnny's
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sean Bolan's Irish Pub

12 S Main St, Bel Air

Avg 4.7 (1435 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Wings$16.00
Ten plump chicken wings served with celery and your choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch dressing. Available flavors: Hot, Medium, Fire, Cajun, Old Bay, Hot Old Bay Mix. 12 Honey Old Bay (Add .75)
More about Sean Bolan's Irish Pub

