Chicken salad in Bel Air

Bel Air restaurants
Bel Air restaurants that serve chicken salad

Sunny Day Cafe image

 

Sunny Day Cafe

101 S Main St, Bel Air

Avg 4.8 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Scoop Chicken Salad$4.00
Homemade Chicken Salad$7.95
More about Sunny Day Cafe
Margherita Pizza - Bel Air image

 

Margherita Pizza - Bel Air

306 South Main St, Bel Air

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Spinach Salad$12.99
Chicken Salad$9.99
More about Margherita Pizza - Bel Air
Black Eyed Suzies image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Black Eyed Suzies

119 S Main St, Bel Air

Avg 4.4 (564 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad$14.99
A bed of mixed greens with a chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and red onion
More about Black Eyed Suzies
Item pic

 

MaGerks Pub & Grill

120 S Bond Street, Bel Air

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.99
Pulled Chicken Breast, Cumin Mayonnaise, Red Grapes, Granny Smith Apples, Pecans, Brichoe Bun
More about MaGerks Pub & Grill
Banner pic

 

MaGerk's On A Roll Food Truck

120 S Bond, Bel Air

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.99
Pulled Chicken Breast, Cumin Mayo, Red Grapes, Granny Smith Apples, & Pecans
More about MaGerk's On A Roll Food Truck
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sean Bolan's Irish Pub

12 S Main St, Bel Air

Avg 4.7 (1435 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pear Salad$17.00
Grilled chicken breast atop a bed of fresh spinach and mixed greens sprinkled with feta cheese crumbles, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and topped with sliced pears. Served with a champagne vinaigrette dressing.
More about Sean Bolan's Irish Pub

