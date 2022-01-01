Chicken salad in Bel Air
Bel Air restaurants that serve chicken salad
Sunny Day Cafe
101 S Main St, Bel Air
|Scoop Chicken Salad
|$4.00
|Homemade Chicken Salad
|$7.95
Margherita Pizza - Bel Air
306 South Main St, Bel Air
|Grilled Chicken Spinach Salad
|$12.99
|Chicken Salad
|$9.99
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Black Eyed Suzies
119 S Main St, Bel Air
|Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.99
A bed of mixed greens with a chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and red onion
MaGerks Pub & Grill
120 S Bond Street, Bel Air
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.99
Pulled Chicken Breast, Cumin Mayonnaise, Red Grapes, Granny Smith Apples, Pecans, Brichoe Bun
MaGerk's On A Roll Food Truck
120 S Bond, Bel Air
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.99
Pulled Chicken Breast, Cumin Mayo, Red Grapes, Granny Smith Apples, & Pecans
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sean Bolan's Irish Pub
12 S Main St, Bel Air
|Chicken Pear Salad
|$17.00
Grilled chicken breast atop a bed of fresh spinach and mixed greens sprinkled with feta cheese crumbles, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and topped with sliced pears. Served with a champagne vinaigrette dressing.