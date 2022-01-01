Chicken wraps in Bel Air

Go
Bel Air restaurants
Toast

Bel Air restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Baja Chicken Wrap image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vagabond Sandwich Co.

111 Thomas St, Bel Air

Avg 4.8 (8038 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baja Chicken Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, pepper jack, green leaf, tomato, southwest ranch, grilled tortilla
Chicken Crab Dip Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken, lump crab dip, cheddar, spinach, tomato, grilled tortilla
More about Vagabond Sandwich Co.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

 

Crossroads Bistro Big Blue

418 North Main St., Bel Air

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
cheddar cheese, pickles, and bleu cheese or ranch
More about Crossroads Bistro Big Blue
Baja Chicken Wrap image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vagabond Truck

111 Thomas St, Bel Air

Avg 4.8 (8038 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baja Chicken Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, pepper jack, green leaf, tomato, southwest ranch, grilled tortilla
More about Vagabond Truck

Browse other tasty dishes in Bel Air

Egg Rolls

Reuben

Boneless Wings

Pretzels

Quesadillas

Shrimp Tacos

Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Map

More near Bel Air to explore

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Fallston

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Aberdeen

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Abingdon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Edgewood

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Port Deposit

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Havre De Grace

No reviews yet

Middle River

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston