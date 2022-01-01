Chicken wraps in Bel Air
Bel Air restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Vagabond Sandwich Co.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vagabond Sandwich Co.
111 Thomas St, Bel Air
|Baja Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, pepper jack, green leaf, tomato, southwest ranch, grilled tortilla
|Chicken Crab Dip Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, lump crab dip, cheddar, spinach, tomato, grilled tortilla
More about Crossroads Bistro Big Blue
Crossroads Bistro Big Blue
418 North Main St., Bel Air
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
cheddar cheese, pickles, and bleu cheese or ranch