Chocolate mousse in Bel Air

Bel Air restaurants
Bel Air restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Pappas - Bel Air

 

Pappas - Bel Air

1225 Churchville Road, Bel Air

TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.00
More about Pappas - Bel Air
Crossroads Bistro Big Blue

 

Crossroads Bistro Big Blue

418 North Main St., Bel Air

TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse$6.00
luscious chocolate mousse topped with fresh whipped cream and fresh strawberries
More about Crossroads Bistro Big Blue

