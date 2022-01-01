Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Bel Air

Bel Air restaurants
Bel Air restaurants that serve cobb salad

Humagalas

16 Bel Air S Pkwy, Bel Air

Cobb Salad$11.99
Mixed spring greens, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, bacon, diced tomatoes, and hard boiled egg.
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

510 Johnny's

510 Marketplace Dr, Bel Air

Avg 4.3 (1514 reviews)
Cee Lo Green Cobb Salad$14.00
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Black Eyed Suzies

119 S Main St, Bel Air

Avg 4.4 (564 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad$14.99
A bed of mixed greens with a chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and red onion
MaGerks Pub & Grill

120 S Bond Street, Bel Air

Cobb Salad$13.99
