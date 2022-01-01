Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French onion soup in Bel Air

Bel Air restaurants that serve french onion soup

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Black Eyed Suzies

119 S Main St, Bel Air

Avg 4.4 (564 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Onion Soup$6.99
Topped with Melted Provolone and Swiss
More about Black Eyed Suzies
MaGerks Pub & Grill

120 S Bond Street, Bel Air

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Onion Soup$6.99
Classic and Homemade, topped with Provolone Cheese
More about MaGerks Pub & Grill

